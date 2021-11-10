In a shocking development, a headmaster at a mission school in Masvingo reportedly abused school funds, using a staggering amount of $146 400 from the school account to cover airtime, travel and subsistence and supplying vegetables to the school.

Between November 7, 2020 and January 6, 2021, Mashoko High School head Trainos Mbwirire reportedly received payments totalling $146 400 from the school account, the regional Mirror newspaper reported.

A letter from a parent alleges that the Church of Christ-run mission school has not been audited for the past eight years.

The money to Mbwirire which was paid between November 7, 2020 and January 6, 2021 was for airtime, travel and subsistence and supplying vegetables to the school

Mbwirire has not been reachable on his mobile since a strike by students at the school three weeks ago.

Church of Christ Education Secretary Samuel Mahwehwe said audits were done but the organisation’s policy is that they should never be shown to parents. Mbwirire has over the years been notorious for squandering money from its schools.

Also receiving payments from the school in what clearly looks like conflict of interest is a school teacher by the name Edmund Ruzive and the School Development Committee (SDC) vice chairman Cainos Tarindwa.

Ruzive has also not been reachable.

The school was recently rocked by a students’ strike as they complained against lack of food, electricity and water at the school.

The Bank statement from ZB Bank account number 4548336988080 shows that on November 7, 2020, Mbwirire received $14 500 as T and S and airtime. On December 2, 2020 he received $60 000 for supplying tomatoes, fuel, and servicing a school vehicle. On January 6, 2021 Mbwirire received $51 900 in his account for supplying beans and a beast.

Tarindwa received $175 450 from the school account in two months from November 2020 to January 2021.

He received $18 700 for T and S on November 11, 2020 after attending a human resource committee meeting, another $40 500 T and S for an SDC human resources meeting on November 24, 2020 and a week later on December 1 he was again paid $53 000 for an SDC meeting.

On December 3, 2020, $16 500 was deposited into his account as customer payment. On December 5, 2020, a further $12 300 was deposited into his account as allowance and on December 7, $9 150 was also deposited.

On January 6, 2021, $31 000 was again deposited into his account as T and S.

When contacted for comment Tarindwa said he was paid the money so that he can pay a group of women who were supplying vegetables and he also paid nine other SDC members.

“Before I answer your questions I want to know where you got the bank statement from. All the money I received was meant for the payment of vegetables because some of the suppliers did not have EcoCash, so I would take the money and send it in different mobile wallets,” said Tarindwa.

A copy of the letter dated October 21, 2021, seen by The Mirror and signed by Kumbirai Chikukwa one of the parents alleges that Mbwirire has not provided audited statements for the past eight years. It is also alleged that the chairperson has no child or children at the school.

