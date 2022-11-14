President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will commission the National Building Society Dzivaresekwa Housing Project at Dzivarasekwa Extension today at 1300hrs.

The project will see 500 units being presented.

This is a high-density housing project located to the western side of Harare, approximately 17 km from the Harare CBD along Kirkman Road.

The project has a total of 500 units, with various models (1,2,3,4 and 7 roomed) and are at the very last stages of completion and the models are sitting on average stand size of 240m2.

Zwnews