Movement for Democratic Change- Tsvangirai (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora has refuted reports that he was given a farm and a brand-new Mercedes-Benz by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Mwonzora says such reports are meant to ruin his image.

Through his spokesperson Lloyd Damba, Mwonzora said he is entitled to government perks as leader of the opposition in Parliament and has been a farmer since 1998.

Mwonzora’s spokesperson issued a statement this Sunday which was published by ZBC News.

It reads:

Response to the article, “Mwonzora gets farm and Mercedes Benz”

the article is malicious.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has different perks to all other Members of Parliament since he has the status of a Cabinet Minister.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has the status of a Deputy Minister and gets perks slightly bigger than other Members of Parliament.

This was always the case and it is Government Protocol.

Gibson Sibanda back then from 2000 until 2008 was given these packages when he was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

After the 2013 elections, Thokozani Khupe was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and got the same packages.

The Opposition Ministers including Chamisa, Biti, Ncube, David Coltart, etc got perks including Mercedes Benz cars. They also got land, in particular Nyanga, as Ministers. There are government records to prove this if anyone cares to check.

President Douglas Mwonzora started farming in Nyanga as far back as 1998 and there is nothing sinister about him being a farmer and it’s on record.

The package he got as Leader of the Opposition is no different from those received by his predecessors.

This is one of the smear campaigns by people who have no knowledge of Government protocols, Processes, Procedures and Governance.