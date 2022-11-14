The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP in Karoi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Gift Kavande (25) who is being sought in connection with escaping from Karoi Prison on 12 November 2022.

The suspect was serving 35 months imprisonment after he had been convicted for two cases of unlawful entry and theft.

ZRP is thereby calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Apparently, cases of prisoners escaping from lawful custody have been a cause for concern for the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Sometime this year, (ZRP) in Mutoko launched a man-hunt after Tinashe Rupiya (22) and others escaped from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on 20 September 2022.

Some of the suspects were only identified as Black, Prosper, Madhinda, Morgan, Ever and Sistone.

Zwnews