President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to commision the Fertilizer Blender Plant at Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries (ZimPhos) in Msasa.

ZimPhos is 100% owned by Government through Chemplex Corporation Limited which is also owned 100% Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe.

The commissioned section has the capacity to produce 200 000 tonnes per annum.

The plant is already producing fertilizers in preparation for the upcoming 2022/23 summer cropping season.

According to the Ministry of Information, the fertilizer produced will be supplied towards the Presidential Input (Pfumvudza) program of 180 000 tonnes and Command Agriculture of 150 000 tonnes of NPK Basal fertilizer requirements.

And a new state of the art fertilizer granulation plant with a capacity to produce 120 000 tonnes of fertilizers annually has been procured.

The plant is currently being imported and will be installed in September 2022.

These two plants have capacity to produce and supply about 50% of the required national basal fertilizer demand. This will result in foreign currency savings of over USD 250 million per annum.

The blending plant together with the granulation plant will employ an additional 200 people and will benefit downstream support industries.

Zwnews