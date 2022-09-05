The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says only ten percent of rural teachers reported for duty as schools reopened today.

The teachers body says the educators are incapacitated to carry out their duties.

ARTUZ says it is sad that while students are hopeful for term 3 and some looking forward to their exams, the teachers have unresolved remuneration issues with the employer.

“We demand that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and President Emmerson Mnangagwa restore our pre-October USD540 salary and fully remunerate zimsec invigilators,” says ARTUZ.

The rural teachers body lambasted Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana for taking their calls for better salaries and working conditions as a call for regime change.

“The SaveOurEducationZw campaign was never meant to push for regime change as alleged by

@nickmangwana and others.

“Its a genuine call for Urgent solutions to the crisis in the education sector. Today schools in rural areas are recording learner attendance as low as 5%. Solutions?”

Zwnews