The Kenyan Supreme Court is this afternoon as 12 noon expected to deliver its judgement on Raila Odinga’s challenge to President-elect William Ruto’s controversial win.

The seven-member court adjourned on Friday to consider the judgment after concluding the three-day hearing of the consolidated petition.

During Friday proceedings, lawyers for the petitioners accuse the electoral commission of failing to comply with orders to open servers for scrutiny.

Judges later take break on Friday to write the judgement ahead of the much-expected verdict on Monday.

