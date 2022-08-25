The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says suspected ZANU-PF thugs have attacked party leader Nelson Chamisa’s motorcade as he approached Gokwe where he is set to address a rally this afternoon.

“At least 15 Zanu PF cars have barricaded raids & attacked President

@nelsonchamisa’s motorcade as he approached the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally,” she said.

Mahere said the thugs were armed with machetes, however she insisted that the rally will proceed despite this security emergency.

She also said violence has broken out at the venue of the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally with ZANU-PF thugs are assaulting citizens who had come to attend the rally.

