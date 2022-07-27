NoViolet Bulawayo of Zimbabwe has been shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize.

Also shortlisted is Shehan Karunatilaka of Sri Lanka.

The winning novel and its author — who will receive a prize of 50,000 pounds, or about $60,000 — will be announced on 17 October 2022 at a ceremony in London.

NoViolet Bulawayo is the pen name of Elizabeth Zandile Tshele, a Zimbabwean author and Stegner Fellow at Stanford University.

In 2012, the National Book Foundation named her a “5 under 35” honoree. Bulawayo was cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2014.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

Zwnews