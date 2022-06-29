President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Mahusekwa on a visit to Mount Meru Millers, an Indian company operating in more than 15 countries in Africa.

The company was established in Zimbabwe in 2019 specialising in refining and packaging of Sun Soya cooking oil which is available in the country’s supermarkets.

Apparently, the company established a USD20 million investment which is soon expected to be expanded to USD100 million.

The factory is currently refining cooking oil while construction of the plant is still going on at the site.

Mount Meru began producing products and releasing them on to the market in July 2021 and has the installed capacity to produce over 100 000 tonnes of oil in a year though it’s currently producing over 4000 tonnes of oil per year.

Currently 400 employees have been employed with the number expected to be increased to 1000 in the near future.