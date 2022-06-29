Authorities say they have given schools a greenlight to peg learners’ fees in USD, but with an option to pay in local currency using prevailing interbank rates.

This was clarified by Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Manicaland Provincial Director, Richard Gabaza during a National Association of School Heads conference in Victoria Falls recently.

‘We were given authority for schools to apply in USD for fees increase. Schools continued to raise concern over the inflation and their failure to meet the financial demands saying parents pay using the prevailing bank rate.’

He added that all forms of payment remain in use.

‘This authority does not mean to say fees is now paid in foreign currency adding that all the country’s modes of payments are still applicable, he said’

Many schools, especially those with boarding facilities have demanded top up fees from parents in the wake of an increase in prices of daily consumables.

starfm