EX-South African President Jacob Zuma and former first lady Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma, who is his wife number one are reportedly admitted to hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19.

It is believed that the couple have been admitted for treatment at Netcare The Bay hospital in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is unknown at this stage how severe the health complications of the couple are, as a result of the positive Covid-19 test.

South Africa is now a hotspot for coronavirus after a deadly strain emerged in the country causing concerned nations to shut their doors to South African visitors. Yesterday President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a strict tier 3 lockdown and banned the sale of alcohol after blaming it for partly causing the latest spike.

It is now compulsory for South Africans to wear face masks in public places.

sundayworld