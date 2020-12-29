National Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Tendai Munyanduri who is campaigning for the 2023 Presidential elections has promised Zimbabwean citizens good living if voted into office.

Addressing people in the streets of Harare, Munyanduri said if Zimbabweans vote for him as President, he would make sure they get milk and honey.

“I promise to give you an egg, bacon and milk at every breakfast, I am different from ZANU-PF which makes you eat grass and make you create your own jobs.”

Munyanduri mocked MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for ‘day-dreaming’ about creating spaghetti roads and bullet trains if voted into office.

He also made fun of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his idea of command housing, saying both Chamisa and Mnangagwa are not engineers.

“Nelson Chamisa cannot deliver spaghetti roads and bullet trains, and Mnangagwa cannot deliver command housing, they are not engineers.”

Munyanduri says he has a lot to offer Zimbabwe given his background as an engineer and scientist, and he said he’ll ensure that every city in Zimbabwe has an airport, and that every Zimbabwean will fly during their lifetime.

During his campaign running up to the 2018 elections, he promised to appoint only two government ministries.

Munyanduri took the time to invite those who would want to join him as Members of Parliament and Councillors.

The presidential hopeful reportedly suffered mental breakdown recently.

-Zwnews