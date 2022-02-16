Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has lambasted ‘President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ for saying opposition parties will not rule Zimbabwe.

Without mentioning Mnangagwa by name, Zivhu reminded him that Ian Smith once vowed that no black will ever rule Zimbabwe.

“Smith once said blacks will never rule Rhodesia, power belongs to people not individuals.

“Respect is not fear, silence is not being coward, tolerance is maturity.

“Lions are not always dangerous they respect other animals sometimes. But one day gava richadambura musungo,” he says.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa recently told a rally in Epworth that it would be hard for opposition to rule Zimbabwe than it is for one to go to China from Harare on foot.

Mnangagwa vowed that no opposition party leader will ever enter State House.

However, critics says Mnangagwa recently was offside.

Zwnews