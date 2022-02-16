The High Court has stopped the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Public Service Commission from suspending striking teachers.

This came after the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum obtained a temporary interdict stopping the move by government.

Apparently, the ministry did not file opposing papers.

Meanwhile, teachers are striking demanding better pay and improved conditions of service.

The teachers are vowing not to return to work until their concerns are addressed.

