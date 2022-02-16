A 64-year old man from Tsholotsho who has been blind for the past 20 years had his sight restored, thanks to the healing session conducted by Madzibaba Mutumwa Emmanuel in Bulawayo last Sunday.

The now healed Thabani Moyo told the regional Mirror newspaper that Madzibaba Mutumwa restored his eyesight at the chapel headquarters in Selbourne Park.

For the past 20 years until Sunday, Moyo had been using a walking stick to find his way around.

“I fell blind 20 years ago after a misunderstanding with my brother. I am however, not accusing him of having caused the problem. I walked with a stick but now I walk freely and I have completely regained my sight,” said Moyo.

He threw away the stick and now walks on his own after the healing by the man of God who found Johanne Masowe eChishanu Selbourne Park Church.

On the other hand, Madzibaba Mutumwa praised God for the miraculous act and said he was going to embark on a nationwide tour, healing people.

“I will continue to assist those who need deliverance and perform ‘go back to sender’ to those who have been bewitched. I discourage accumulation of wealth through evil deeds. I will be visiting every town across the country,” he said.

mirror/Zwnews