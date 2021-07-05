The government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation has completed Chambuta Children’s home in Chiredzi that mainly caters for the disadvantaged children.

The facility caters for 55 Children and some of them have been drawn from the streets thereby giving them a fair chance in life.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says children can also use the facility to develop arts skills in drama, music and poetry.

He says there is a multipurpose sporting facility at the centre which includes a tennis court, netball pitch as well as volleyball pitch which will enable the children to develop their sporting careers.

Meanwhile the computer room provides an enabling environment for children in this digital era where they can have access to the internet world.

-Zwnews