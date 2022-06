The government says the Pomona deal will not be stopped, this follows attempts by Harare councillors to reverse the deal saying it is not good for the city.

Harare Councilors from the Citizens Coalition for Change party held a special meeting yesterday and resolved to cancel the deal.

However, the central government had thrown its weight behind the deal.

Government even went on to say the same would be replicated in other key towns across Zimbabwe.

Zwnews