Masvingo – MDC Alliance youth organizing secretary, Godfrey Kurauone has written to the Minister of Home Affairs giving notice of his intention to sue for $2,4m for wrongful arrest and detention.

This is after his detention for 41 days and subsequent acquittal on one charge and withdrawal on another by the State.

Kurauone was detained and brought to court in leg irons.

In the letter, addressed to the Minister of Home Affairs, Kurauone through his lawyers Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners said the Minister must therefore take appropriate action, failing which he would approach the courts.

Kurauone describes the arrest as, arbitrary, wrongful and malicious and intends to sue Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga, Officer-in-charge CID Law and Order Masvingo Chief Inspector Weston Muchedzi, detective constable Muonde and Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

The lawsuit is broken down as falls; $500 000 for unlawful, and wrongful arrest, $800 000 for unlawful and wrongful detention, $800 000 for malicious prosecution and $300 000 costs for defending malicious prosecution.

-Masvingo Mirror

