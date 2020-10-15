There is a standoff between the police and a suspected armed robber in Dulivhadzimu suburbs, Beitbridge.
The suspect is reported to have evaded an early arrest yesterday before being tracked to a house where he has locked himself and has been firing wild shots since 1 am.
The police have surrounded the house. One police source said they are giving him room to finish up his ammunition so they safely arrest him.
Additional special tactical team members have been dispatched from Bulawayo. STATE MEDIA
Am told there is a guy holding his wife and kids hostage in Beitbridge .They suspect he is armed and seems he has set the house on fire .#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/ohmsLPxTPf
— Zenzele (@zenzele) October 15, 2020
