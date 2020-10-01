Police in Karoi have allegedly invited NewsDay correspondent Nhau Mangirazi for interrogation over a story that exposed their colleague’s corruption.

The story exposed police official who, in the company of ZANU-PF official and youths in the area, raided shop owners at night demanding bribes.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time for journalists to get summoned or intimidated by civil servants and/ politicians for exposing their rot.

Recently, Chipinge Times Editor, Ellen Mlambo, received threats from political activists, civil servants and senior Government officials who are desperate to silence her over reports on rampant land grab scams in Chipinge and corruption in local authorities.

MISA Zimbabwe, a regional media organisation that stands for the rights of journalists issued out an international alert on the matter.

-Zwnews

