The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn before plea incitement of violence charges against Advent Mathuthu’s nephew to Zimlive editor, which could have revealed Tawanda Muchehiwa abductors.

The NPA had earlier said docket was “missing”, before dropping charges this afternoon.

Trial would have revealed names of Tawanda Muchehiwa abductors.

Commenting on the development Zimlive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu said those who arrested Advent would not have liked to answer questions that would expose them, hence the withdrawal of the charges.

“One question they did not want to answer in court: Who arrested Advent? The answer to that would have outed the Ferrets, or at least one of their number,” he said.

NPA 'shields' exposure of Muchehiwa's abductors

