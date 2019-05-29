Police statement on today’s National ShutDown in Zim

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has warned citizens against taking part in bloodshed and violent protests after a message circulated online yesterday warning the public of bloody demonstratrations to take place in the country today.

Below is the police message:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to disregard a social media post which is calling for the public to engage in acts of violence by burning vehicles, destroying shops, stopping children from going to school and agitating for bloodshed today, 30/05/19. Police are on high alert and will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence, threats or intimidation to the community. The source of this alarming post is now subject of police inquiry

See the demo message below: