Police statement on today’s National ShutDown in Zim

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has warned citizens against taking part in bloodshed and violent protests after a message circulated online yesterday warning the public of bloody demonstratrations to take place in the country today.
Below is the police message:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to disregard a social media post which is calling for the public to engage in acts of violence by burning vehicles, destroying shops, stopping children from going to school and agitating for bloodshed today, 30/05/19.
Police are on high alert and will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence, threats or intimidation to the community. The source of this alarming post is now subject of police inquiry
See the demo message below:
NATIONAL. SHUTDOWN.
Thursday 30 May 2019
Fellow Zimbabweans and comrades, it is evident that our nation is in a sorry state and ED and his government are feasting on our misery.
#Prices for basic commodities have sky rocketed beyond the reach of many of us.
#Its so sad seeing fathers and mothers queing for Zupco for hours hoping it will arrive.
#Its so sad our parents took care of us but now even though we want to we cant return the favour.
#Fuel $8 per litre
# With this pace do you think you are going to live any inheritance for your children.
#We have tried the patience route it has not worked.
#The peace route will never work
# Now we are a laughing stock as Zimbabweans are being labelled educated fools, people that cant stand for themselves, men that are afraid to fight for the future of their children.
We are saying enough is enough. On Thursday 30 May 2019, We are shutting down this nation.
-STAY AT HOME AND INDOORS THIS IS A WARNING
-NO ONE SHOULD BE SEEN GOING TO WORK YOU WILL BE PUNISHED SEVERELY AS WE WILL CONSIDER YOU AN ENEMY OF THE STRUGGLE.
-IF WE SEE YOU DRIVING FOR WHATSOEVER REASON WE WILL STONE YOUR VEHICLE
-SHOP OWNERS BE WARNED DO NOT OPEN WE WILL BURN YOUR SHOPS…
-DO NOT LET YOUR CHILDREN GO TO SCHOOL
-THIS TIME WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF THE ARMY WE ARE READY FOR THEM
-BLOOD WILL BE SHED ON THURSDAY
STAY AWAY ON THURSDAY
MNANGAGWA AND HIS GOVERNMENT MUST GO!!!!
LETS FOWARD THIS AND WARN OUR FAMILIES AND LOVED ONES
Aluta Continua
