VIDEO: Mnangagwa motorcade policeman assaults Harare motorist

HARARE: A motorist was heavily assaulted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade policeman sometime this week.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the man who is driving what looks like a Spacio parked beside the road when Mnangagwa’s convoy is passing in full speed.

One of the policeman who is part of president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security detail disembarked from his motorcycle to deliver swift and brutal justice on the motorist by banging his head against his car’s bodywork.

The cop first approached the car and broke it’s window before assaulting the frightened man.

Commenting on the incident journalist Maynard Manyowa said,

“Jungle Justice! If he did wrong, by interference/ intercepting / making gestures to the motorcade, etc, then he must have been arrested not assaulted. There are legal remedies to this. It’s in the criminal code. No one should be allowed to damage property & assault suspects.”