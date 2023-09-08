0 0

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a warning to citizens saying they should be responsible on social media handles and not to post messages that undermine the prevailing peace in the country.

The police has since warned that it has launched investigations on some social media handles adding that the law will take its own course.

However, according to critics this move by police is meant to suffocate the citizens’ freedom of speech and expression in Zimbabwe is rapidly deteriorating following a chaotic, fraudulent, and rigged election.

They say the police have threatened citizens against exercising their constitutional rights, but these threats will not deter the people from demanding a fresh, credible, transparent, fair, and democratic election.

Zwnews