Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been reappointed to the same post two years after he quit following sex shame.

Vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Mohadi have just went through the oath of office which they will recite shortly, becoming a twosome again.

Mohadi’s return completes his rehabilitation after quitting in shame in 2021.

Apparently, Jacob Mudenda will stay on as Speaker of Parliament after he was uncontested.

Tsitsi Gezi also keeps position as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Zwnews