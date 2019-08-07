Police shoot unarmed Chiredzi man

CHIREDZI: The Zimbabwean Republic Police (ZRP) has come under fire after a police officer is alleged to have shot an unarmed civilian who was trying to make some enquiries.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum posted the following message on social media:

A ZRP Officer shot and seriously injured MM at the Catholic Hall in Chiredzi Ward 4. It is alleged the victim, who was unarmed, approached the police officer to inquire about the arrest of 2 of his friends. The Police officer fired 1 shot to the victim’s head.

The victim’s name has not been given.

