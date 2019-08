PSI has hiked the price of Protector Plus condoms to ZWL6 for a pack of 3 with effect from 1 August 2019.

This will derail the country’s fight against HIV/AIDS and new infections considering that people will now have to fork more to be protected during inter_course.

In a memo to senior workers, PSI National Sales and Distribution Manager announced the new prices with a 25 pack now being distributed for ZWL150.

