VIDEO: Tytan Nkomo, Olinda Chapel in messy break-up

Njabulo Nkomo, popularly known as Tytan Skhokho in the music circles has revealed that the police have been engaged to investigate a number of factors that led to the demise of his marriage with Olinda Chapel. Posting on Instagram, Tytan suggested that he was a victim of domestic abuse.

Drama around the UK-based celebrity couple, Olinda and Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo continues to unfold as the latter has unfollowed and deleted his spouse’s pictures on Instagram.

The couple who took centre stage in recent weeks after revelations that the Mukoko singer cheated with his wife’s former best friend had celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary a little over a month ago.

After the revelations, Olinda erupted on social media where she gave her husband a passport to sleep around declaring that the two were now in an open relationship.

But she later shared a post apologizing over her conduct saying she had sought mental health experts to deal with postnatal depression which she pointed out as the key factor to her relationship problems.

However, despite admitting her mistakes, Tytan seems to have had enough as he has deleted their wedding pictures from Instagram.

Below is his statement.

According to UK laws victims of domestic abuse will not lose their visa status in the event of divorce. In a video posted online Olinda condends that Tytan i using this to get around the legal rammifications of their seperation.

