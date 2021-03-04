Freelance journalist Nyashadzashe Ndoro who was arrested on assumptions that he was carrying a placard has just been released from police custody without any charge/s preferred against him.

Although he had been accused of having carried placards during a demo staged outside Harare Magistrates Court recently, Ndoro told the police that he wasn’t protesting, but was live-streaming the demo at the time.

Ndoro has since confirmed his release uncharged:

“I have been released without a charge.

“I would like to thank my Boss @LanceGuma for his support, @ZLHRLawyers for sending lawyers on time, @yojaZW & everyone for standing with me.

“Journalism will never be a crime.”

Meanwhile, journalism has been criminalised in the country, at times police arrest media practitioners filming disturbances exposing police brutality.

At one time, a police team from Harare Central Police station arrested three journalists from the privately owned daily NewsDay for allegedly filming and taking photos as the police harassed people in Harare.

At that time, the journalists, Obey Manayati, Shepherd Tozvireva, and Abigail Matsikidze, were beaten, along with their driver, Raphael Phiri.

In Zimbabwe, filming bad behaviour by police, can land a journalist in trouble.

-Zwnews