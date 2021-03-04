The Zimbabwe Republic Police Women Network is holding a two-day virtual workshop to formulate its Strategic Plan for 2021-2025.

The Strategic Plan will guide the organisation to champion its empowerment and uplifting drive for the women police officers to deliver high quality service to the nation.

The ZRP Women Network is guided by 6 Strategic Objectives; Training and Development, Equal Job Opportunities, Resource Mobilisation, Sports and Recreation, Poverty Alleviation and Social Responsibility.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST), as well as the UN Women are providing technical assistance for the successful hosting of this workshop.

Participants are drawn from all the police provinces.

The ZRP Women Network aims to empower and uplift female police officers, thereby enhancing quality service delivery to the public.

ZRP Women Network is an entity within the Zimbabwe Republic Police which seeks to empower and uplift female police officers, thereby enhancing quality service to the nation. It was established as a result of 07/RES/13 of the 12th SARPCCO Annual General Meeting that was held in Lusaka, Zambia.

ZRP Women Network was officially launched by the then Commissioner General of Police Cde A Chihuri on 2 April 2009. Consequently, provincial, district and station Women Network Chapters were also launched during the same year.

-Zwnews