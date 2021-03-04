The Cabinet has approved the Statutory Instrument (SI) 61 of 2021, for the resumption of the low risk sport.

This follows the relaxation of lockdown restrictions by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he opens some sectors of the economy, following a drop in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sports and Recreation Commission, will be monitoring all sports facilities and centers for compliance.

Any violations of health protocols and other stated conditions will result in the suspension of the relevant sport code and the prosecution of the offending persons or responsible officials.

-Zwnews

