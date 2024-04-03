The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the comparable Easter Holiday accident statistics.

According to the figures, there was a drop in the total number of accidents recorded during the corresponding periods under review.

Check the statistics below:

In other news, ZRP has confirmed that a murder and attempted murder suspect, Peter Dube has been deported from Mozambique because of fake national identity and passport documents.

According to police, a team of ZRP detectives will receive him at 1405 hours at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Members of the media who are inquiring about the arrival of the suspect are implored to get official comments from Police General Headquarters only. More details to follow.