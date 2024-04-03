Tanaka Ryan Ziso, a 24-year-old final-year student of Civil and Water Engineering at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), has been released from custody after being arrested for posting an offensive tribal tweet.

The controversy erupted last month when Ziso took to social media and posted a provocative tweet that sparked widespread outrage. The tweet targeted a specific tribe, igniting heated debates and anger among online users, particularly from Bulawayo and Matabeleland regions.

Ziso’s tweet came in response to comments made by some individuals from Bulawayo regarding a group of Harare nurses welcoming Passion Java at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Expressing apparent annoyance, Ziso’s tweet mocked those disowning their Zimbabwean identity and expressed admiration for their supposed carefree lifestyle.

Tanaka Posted:

“The way MaNdevere claim they’re not Zimbabweans is top tier man😂, woenda kuSouth Africa vokuramba, wopiswa ikoko futi. I wish I could live with those kinds of brains, no real thinking, no straining your brains. Just an idiot saying Vele 25 times a day. Freestyle kinda life😭”

However, the tweet quickly escalated tensions online, with many condemning Ziso for his divisive remarks. Some individuals even issued threats against him, inviting him for a confrontation in Bulawayo. Subsequently, a report was made to the police, leading to Ziso’s arrest on charges of causing offense to persons of a particular race.

Ziso made his initial court appearance on March 28, 2024, where he was remanded in custody until April 2.

During his second court appearance, the Bulawayo magistrate granted Ziso bail of US$50, allowing him to be released. However, due to administrative delays in issuing the warrant of liberty, Ziso was forced to spend an additional night in custody despite the bail payment.

