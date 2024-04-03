Former NSSA director arrested by ZACC after evading police for about a year | Zw News Zimbabwe

Former NSSA director arrested by ZACC after evading police for about a year

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud.

Murewa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

He will appear in court soon.

He was suspended early last year on allegations of corruption and fraud.

ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane told a local publication at that time that they had exhausted means to locate Murewa.

“If we are appealing for public help, it means we have exhausted all the means to locate him. I cannot shed more detail on the nature of the case as it will compromise the investigations,” Mlobane said.

In a public notice, ZACC said: “The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in its ongoing Financial Investigations at NSSA is interested to interview Mr Brian Murewa (NSSA Investments director) to assist in the Investigations.

“Anyone with information regarding the present whereabouts of Mr Brian Murewa to assist in advising him or to contact Zacc Investigations Department.”

Nssa has been rocked by various corruption scandals in which the parastatal has allegedly lost millions of funds.

