The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the statistics of accidents which took place during the just ended Defence Forces and Heroes Day holidays.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said this year a total of 132 accidents took place as opposed to last year’s 163.

Meanwhile, he said there was a rise in the number of those injured as well as deaths.

At least 15 deaths have been recorded this year as opposed to last year’s 5. Around 85 people died this year as opposed to 29 recorded in 2022.

Zwnews