SOUTH African low-cost airline, FlySafair has released its prices for the Harare and Victoria Falls flights, which are far cheaper than those of other operators.

For the Johannesburg to Harare flight, the budget airline will charge the equivalent of US$53, while for the Johannesburg to Victoria Falls flight, it will charge about US$74.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) granted FlySafair and CemAir, another South African low-cost carrier, licences to begin flying passenger and cargo flights in and outbound Harare and Victoria Falls.

In a statement sent to NewsDay Business, FlySafair said the Johannesburg to Harare flight route would commence on October 2, while the Johannesburg to Victoria Falls route would start the next day.

“The first batch of new routes will be launched on October 2, 2023 and are between Johannesburg and Harare and Johannesburg and Livingstone. The Harare flights will operate daily with prices starting at R1 000 (US$53),” FlySafair said.

“Flights between Johannesburg and Livingstone are scheduled four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with tickets starting at R2 000 (US$105). The next batch of routes will take off on October 3 and 5, 2023.”

FlySafair added: “Respectively, these include Johannesburg to Victoria Falls which will operate three times per week with tickets starting at R1 400 (US$74), and Johannesburg to Maputo which will operate four times per week with tickets from R1 400.”

Bookings for all new routes opened on August 3, 2023.

