The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare have rejected an application to hold a candlelight vigil for the late law lecturer and writer Alex Magaisa, who died in the UK last weekend.

In rejecting the application, police noted that section of the Maintenance of Peace Act was not observed.

The candlelight was to be held at the Harare Gardens on the 11th of June 2022.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Law Centre has declared five days of mourning Magaisa, a legal scholar, University of Kent Law lecturer and public intellectual who made a difference in society through positive engagement and agitation for reform.

Magaisa was instrumental in constitutional reform.

Zwnews