Former ZANU PF foot soldier and youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has given up on Zimbabwe and relocated to England according to a message posted on his official Facebook account.

During the succession wars that rocked ZANU PF, Tsenengamu was instrumental in President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power, putting his head on the block.

He was arrested several times, as he held press conferences calling for Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the throne.

As if feeling betrayed by Mnangagwa’s performance and after being fired from the ruling party, he went on to form his own party.

Tsenengamu’s recent move if the post is anything to go by, paints a grim picture of the future under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

In his post, Tsenengamu urged the so-called patriots to remain behind and build the country brick by brick as Mnangagwa’s moto ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’

Zwnews