The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mutare has seized more than 1 tonne of marijuana, imbanje, following a high speed chase with two suspects who overran a checkpoint.

According to police, they have recovered 24x50kgs sacks of dagga weighing 1 080kgs and a Toyota Granvia, AFM 0627, after the vehicle was dumped by suspects near Christmas pass.

ZRP says the suspects were first stopped at a Police check point in Hot springs, where they disobeyed the order by hitting road block drums and sped off.

A high speed chase ensued up until they got to Christmas pass where they abandoned the vehicle after being involved in a minor road traffic accident.

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the case and have appeared before Mutare Magistrate court where they were remanded in custody pending bail application

-Zwnews