The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that a raid has been conducted at a sex party at number 153 Nehanda Dzivarasekwa Extension where some students from Corridors of Hope College and others from neighbouring schools were about to start the party.

At least 19 students and the caretaker of the house, Pride Nyamugafata (20), have been arrested.

Several bottles of alcohol, wines, condoms, shisha and its flavour have been confiscated.

The police say more details to be availed in due course as investigations continue.

Apparently, the sex parties social ill has been a cause for concern for the country, and in most cases include school children.

Zwnews