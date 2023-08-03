A supporter of Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party, CCC has been stoned to death today in the township of Glen View in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare. Tinashe Chitsunge was killed after ruling party ZANUPF supporters attacked CCC supporters who were going to a rally in the working class neighbourhood. The ruling party thugs were captured on camera throwing stones at a truck with opposition supporters.

Make him famous by RETWEETING until he is arrested together with his fellow political thugs. He declared that the Zimbabwe police won’t arrested him in the video.

The leader of the ZANUPF thugs who killed opposition CCC supporter Tinashe Chitsunge today is called Courage Kutira

A supporter of Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party, CCC has been stoned to death today in the township of Glen View in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare.

Tinashe Chitsunge was killed after ruling party ZANUPF supporters attacked CCC supporters who were going to a rally in… pic.twitter.com/k1SJyvxGCy

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 3, 2023