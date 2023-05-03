Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) President Jackson Silavwe says the standoff between the Zambia Police and the former Republican President Edgar Lungu at his home is completely unnecessary.

He says anything outside the Republican Constitution becomes jungle law and attracts such bizarre standoffs.

Silavwe adds that the fight against corruption must be fought within the prescribed law of the land for it to be legitimate.

“What has happened today is despicable and embarrassing to all who support a genuine fight against corruption,” he says.

Apparently, a number of officials from former President Lungu’s administration have allegedly been subjected to persecution.

This comes at the backdrop of President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for professionalism in public offices.

Zwnews