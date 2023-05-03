The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2023 Examinations are scheduled to start in mid-May, and the government says security around examination papers is being tightened.

The mop up registration exercise for examinations is scheduled to take place from 8th to 12th May 2023, and all stakeholders are being assured that no penalties will be imposed on candidates for registering during this extended phase.

Apparently, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says it is ready for the task of ensuring the smooth opening of schools.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa said surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations.

Since sometime in 2019, the school national calendar has not been that consistent due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

At times schools were closed for long periods as governments look for ways to curb the spread of the disease.

