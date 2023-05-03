Kariba Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station output have increased from 500mw last week to 670MW today.

This has seen Zimbabwe’s power generation jumping to 1345MW.

Zimbabwe has one hydropower plant and four coal-fired generators that produce a total combined capacity of 2,240 megawatts (MW). Only 79.9% of the population have access to electricity.

Apparently, Zambians and Zimbabweans have been suffering long hours of power loss since water levels at the Kariba hydropower dam plunged to an all-time low in December.

The crisis, researchers say, has highlighted the growing threat that an increasingly dry and erratic climate poses to African nations that rely on hydropower.

In Zimbabwe, it is prompting the government and researchers to step up the search for more dependable energy supplies for the nation’s 16 million people.

Zwnews