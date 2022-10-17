The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the violence which allegedly happened between ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Matobo recently.

Meanwhile, the police says investigations are currently underway to account for all the suspects involved.

Apparently, CCC legislator for Bulawayo Metropolitan, Jasmine Toffa & a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today.

The party says thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens.

Zwnews