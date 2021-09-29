File photo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the alleged tear smoke incident on a Mlaudzi bus where people are seen scurrying to safety and assistance on a video which has gone viral on social media.

The ZRP does not condone such acts by police officers and will certainly ensure action is taken without fear or favour.

The public is to assist in identifying these officers and also the exact place where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time for police officers to throw teargass in a bus full of passengers endangering their health.

Some time last year, police officers threw teargass into a bus outside Harare Showgrounds.

Zwnews