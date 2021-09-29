Zimbabwe Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named the squad to play Ghana. England-based Warriors are available for the 9 October match in Ghana because the venue is not on Britain’s COVID-19 red-list. Negotiations to get the players for the Harare tie on 12.10 are still ongoing.

Zimbabwe take on the Black Stars away in Ghana on the 9th of October before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

Below is the full squad;

PROVISIONAL ZIMBABWE SQUAD World Cup Qualifiers vs Ghana

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders

Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United) Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum) Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders

Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Khanna Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Never Tigere (Azam) Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United)

Strikers