On January 6, 2024, detectives from CID Homicide acted swiftly on received information and tracked Njoromore to Nyatsime, Chitungwiza. In an attempt to evade arrest, Njoromore was shot in the thigh. Following the incident, he was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries upon admission.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the police force’s unwavering commitment to combating both local and foreign armed robbery syndicates. The arrest of Njoromore yielded significant evidence, including a laptop, solar light, BP testing machine, and an empty magazine from an FN Browning pistol, underscoring the seriousness of the suspected robber’s activities.

Asst Comm Paul Nyathi shared recent statistics on armed robbery convictions, indicating that over 2,200 armed robbers were convicted in the previous year alone, with an additional 700 currently undergoing trial. The collaborative efforts of the National Prosecuting Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have intensified the fight against crime, leading to notable convictions.

Regional statistics revealed that Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces topped the list of convictions, with 412 male armed robbers and 2 female perpetrators found guilty in Harare, while Bulawayo recorded 189 male convictions. In contrast, Matabeleland North had the fewest convictions, with only two individuals found guilty of armed robbery, followed by Mashonaland Central with just four convictions.

The successful operation in Nyatsime serves as a testament to the police force’s dedication to maintaining law and order. The swift actions of the CID Homicide detectives exemplify ongoing efforts to apprehend dangerous individuals involved in armed robberies, contributing to the creation of a safer environment for all citizens.