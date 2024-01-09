Robbers kill Norton money-changer, torches car, leave money behind

Munyaradzi Chidangachidye, popularly known as Chada, was found dead in a pool of blood in a maize field with visible head injuries. His Honda Fit was stolen, but the money he was carrying was not taken.

The vehicle was yesterday found dumped and burnt in Dema.

A resident, Caleb Mapasure, told H-Metro that the murder had left the community in shock. He said although they did not know the motive for the murder, he suspects that the killers could have been after Chada’s vehicle.

“Chada was doing well and had recently bought the car. Besides being a money-changer, he had also opened a business here in Norton. “He was a lovely person who had never exhibited any traits of violence. We suspect that the murderers could have been following him and wanted his vehicle,” said Mapasure.

Chada’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

He is set to be buried at his rural home in Bikita.